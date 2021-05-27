Riteish Deshmukh writes ‘missing you is a heartache’ on late Vilasrao Deshmukh’s 76th birth anniversary

Riteish Deshmukh remembers father Vilasrao Deshmukh on his birth anniversary with a heartful post.

In several interviews, Riteish Deshmukh has mentioned how his father was extremely liberal about his film career and did not interfere in his choices at all considering he had bigger responsibilities on his shoulders being Maharashtra’s Chief Minister. Riteish has emphasized the loving relationship he shared with his late father as he wishes him through a heartwarming Instagram post on his 76th birth anniversary. Vilasrao Deshmukh was born on 26 May 1945 and left for his heavenly abode on 14 August 2012 in Chennai. Riteish shared a wonderful picture with his father where he is sitting as a kid by his side accompanied by his brother.

In the post, Riteish mentioned that remembering his father is the easiest thing to do as he does it every day but missing him is a tough time that does not seem to fade away. The caption read, “Remembering you is easy I do it everyday, missing you is a heartache that never goes away. Happy Birthday PAPPA!!! Miss you every day.” Several Bollywood stars reacted in the comment section as they outpoured love seeing the love that a dutiful son has for his father. Tiger Shroff reacted in the comment section with multiple heart emojis and so did the ‘Student of the year 2’ director Punit Malhotra.

Riteish changed his display picture on Instagram to that of Vilasrao Deshmukh to commemorate his birth anniversary. Riteish Deshmukh has appeared in three consecutive successful films in the last two years including the blockbuster comedy franchise’s fourth installment Housefull 4, Marjaavan alongside Siddharth Malhotra, and Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff.

