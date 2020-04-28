Riteish Deshmukh's latest video will crack you up as he hilariously trolls himself & his profession; Watch

With a solid 8 million followers, Riteish Deshmukh often keeps his fans hooked with some fun and adorable TikTok videos with wife and former actress Genelia Deshmukh. Check out his latest video below.

Riteish Deshmukh had a good start at the box office this year as he was last seen in Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3 which hit the theatres just before the lockdown could come into effect. While Riteish's role in Marjaavaan as a dwarf was much talked about last year, the actor's social media presence is quite unmissable. With a solid 8 million followers, Riteish keeps his fans hooked with some fun and adorable TikTok videos with wife and former actress Genelia.

On Sunday, Riteish did the same as he shared a video which quickly went low-key viral and was widely posted on the Internet. The actor's humour is on point and the short clip will definitely crack you up and give you something to cheer about in these stressful lockdown days.

In the video, a woman's background voice in Marathi can be heard asking Riteish to crack a joke. "Ek joke saanga na?" (Tell me a joke please). A shy Riteish then goes on to say, "See, am actually a celebrity." To this, the woman bursts out laughing and the actor is left shocked. The hilarious video is bound to make you laugh.

Check out Riteish Deshmukh's latest post below:

Fans were quick to flood Riteish's comments section with laughing emojis. Ace tennis player Sania Mirza also found the video funny as she dropped the laugh-cry emoji in the comments. Did you like Riteish's video? Let us know in the comments below.

