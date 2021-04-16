Ritesh Sidhwani meets Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir to discuss shoots in valley; Calls it an absolute honour

On a recent visit, Toofaan producer Ritesh Sidhwani met up with Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. The producer discussed important matters pertaining to film shoots in the picturesque valley of J&K.

Bollywood producer Ritesh Sidhwani recently travelled to Jammu and Kashmir and while he was there, he met up with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. The Toofaan producer also shared the update regarding his meeting with the LT Governor of J&K with fans and revealed that they discussed a couple of important matters including the possibility of having film shoots in the picturesque valley of Jammu and Kashmir. The producer is currently gearing up for the release of his film, Toofaan.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ritesh shared a photo with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha as they posed after the meeting. All of them can be seen masked up amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Sharing the tweet, Ritesh also penned the agenda of the meeting. He wrote, "It was an absolute pleasure meeting Shri. @manojsinha_, Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. Thank you for your warm welcome. Had a great conversation discussing films and shooting at this picturesque valley. @IamArhanBagati."

Ritesh and the governor spoke about matters of great relevance about movies and film promotions and had an insightful conversation about film shooting in the state of Jammu and Kashmir considering the beauty that it holds and stays as one of the most picturesque locations for shooting.

Take a look:

It was an absolute pleasure meeting Shri. @manojsinha_ , Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. Thank you for your warm welcome. Had a great conversation discussing films and shooting at this picturesque valley. @IamArhanBagati pic.twitter.com/NNL8WhJQ6N — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) April 14, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ritesh is gearing up for the release of his next project, Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in the leads. The film's teaser gave fans a glimpse of how a gangster turns into a renowned boxer and it is helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It will release on May 21, 2021.

