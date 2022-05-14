Ritiesh Deshmukh & Genelia adorably recreate their popular song ‘Piya O Re Piya’; Fans dub them 'best couple'

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the most adorable and loved couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. They have completed ten years of togetherness this year.The actors enjoy a massive fan following and are already ruling social media with their cute pictures and videos. To note, They were last seen together in the film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and had received appreciation from their fans and loved ones. Speaking of which, the lovebirds treated their fans with a new video on social media as they recreated their one of the popular song ‘Piya O Re Piya’ from their film.

Riteish shared the video on ‘gram. In the video, the man and wife can be seen wearing matching colours. The actor adorably looked at his wife while the background music plays. While sharing the video, he wrote, “Work x Love …. Shoot Diaries!!!” As soon as he posted the video, his fans rushed to drop the sweet comments. They also dubbed them best couple.

To note, Riteish and Genelia got married in the year 2012. The couple had a Maharashtrian and Christian wedding, according to the customs and traditions of both families. They have two sons together.

For the unversed, the Deshmukh couple is all set to make their comeback on-screen after a long hiatus. Pinkvilla was the first to reveal the news that the two will be soon seen in a Shaad Ali film. In April 2022, T-Series took to their Twitter handle to share the first look of the film that is titled as ‘Mister Mummy’.

