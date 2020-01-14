Ritu Nanda's Funeral: Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya, Navya Naveli, Riddhima, Rishi Kapoor pay their respects

Abhishek Bachchan with Shweta Bachchan's daughter and son Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda arrived for the funeral. Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor were also there.

Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passed away at the age of 71. Ritu Nanda was suffering from cancer and bid adieu to the world on January 14th in Delhi. As we had informed you earlier that the last rites will be performed at 1.30 pm at Lodhi Road cremation ground in Delhi, Abhishek Bachchan with Shweta Bachchan's daughter and son and Agastya Nanda arrived for the funeral. Abhishek can be seen standing with Navya and Agastya.

Ritu Nanda's wife Reema Kapoor and his son Aadar Jain have also attended the funeral. 's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also paid her last respects. Ritu Nanda's son Nikhil Nanda can be seen performing the last rites. , Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor had also arrived at the funeral. Amitabh Bachchan & have recently left for the funeral. Just a while ago, they were spotted at the private airport as they headed for Ritu Nanda's last rites. Amitabh and Aishwarya were spotted at the Kalina airport before they left for Delhi.

and Riddhima had posted a heartfelt message on their social media account bidding adieu to Ritu Nanda. Ritu Nanda was married to Rajan Nanda, an industrialist of India. She was born in Mumbai on 30 October 1948. Ritu Nanda was the chairwoman and chief executive officer of Ritu Nanda Insurance Services (RNIS). She was the recipient of the Brand and the Best Insurance Advisor of the Decade awards from the Life Insurance Corporation of India. Ritu Nanda had entered the Guinness Book of Records for selling 17,000 pension policies in a single day.

