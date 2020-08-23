  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ritwik Bhowmik on his debut; says 'if people can see it now they would see it for the rest of my life'

Actor Ritwik Bhowmik says the positive reviews he received for his debut performance goads him to work harder.
15264 reads Mumbai
Ritwik Bhowmik on his debut; says 'if people can see it now they would see it for the rest of my life'Ritwik Bhowmik on his debut; says 'if people can see it now they would see it for the rest of my life'

Ritwik made his debut with a starring role in the recent musical web series "Bandish Bandits", which also stars Naseeruddin Shah and newcomer Shreya Chaudhry.

"To work harder is my aspiration right now, because a lot of people have very kindly said, ‘well done, good work'. That really gives me a sense of humility because I have realised that if people can see it now they would see it for the rest of my life," Ritwik told IANS.

He realises he now has to give his everything in the projects that come his way. "I got to keep working harder with every project. That's all I aspire," he said.

"Bandish Bandits" is set in Jodhpur, and the show tells the story of Radhey and Tamanna, two young musicians hailing from contrasting backgrounds. Radhe (Ritwik) is a singing prodigy determined to follow in the classical footsteps of his grandfather (Naseeruddin Shah), while Tamanna (Shreya) is a rising pop sensation desperate to become India's first international popstar.

Also Read: Bandish Bandits Trailer: Naseeruddin Shah's new web series is all about love, music and taking risks

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement