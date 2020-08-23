Ritwik Bhowmik on his debut; says 'if people can see it now they would see it for the rest of my life'

Actor Ritwik Bhowmik says the positive reviews he received for his debut performance goads him to work harder.

Ritwik made his debut with a starring role in the recent musical web series "Bandish Bandits", which also stars Naseeruddin Shah and newcomer Shreya Chaudhry.

"To work harder is my aspiration right now, because a lot of people have very kindly said, ‘well done, good work'. That really gives me a sense of humility because I have realised that if people can see it now they would see it for the rest of my life," Ritwik told IANS.

He realises he now has to give his everything in the projects that come his way. "I got to keep working harder with every project. That's all I aspire," he said.

"Bandish Bandits" is set in Jodhpur, and the show tells the story of Radhey and Tamanna, two young musicians hailing from contrasting backgrounds. Radhe (Ritwik) is a singing prodigy determined to follow in the classical footsteps of his grandfather (Naseeruddin Shah), while Tamanna (Shreya) is a rising pop sensation desperate to become India's first international popstar.

Also Read: Bandish Bandits Trailer: Naseeruddin Shah's new web series is all about love, music and taking risks

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×