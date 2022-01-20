RJ Anmol admits he was insecure while dating Amrita Rao; Here’s why

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, who have been married for over six years, have always managed to keep their love life under the wraps. While not many people have been aware of their relationship in the past, their hush-hush wedding in 2016 came as a massive surprise for everyone. And now, Amrita and RJ Anmol are seen spilling beans about their dating days on their YouTube channel which has been making the headlines. Interestingly, in the recent video, Anmol was seen speaking about how he was insecure while dating the Vivah actress.

It all started after Amrita said that her co-stars’ girlfriends used to be insecure with her being around. “I have experienced this that whenever I’d be on shoots, my co-stars’ girlfriends, who were heroines themselves, were very very insecure,” he added. To this, Anmol replied, “I can understand the reason for their insecurity. Because their (respective) boyfriends were shooting with a very beautiful girl”. Furthermore, he also revealed how Amrita’s habit of not responding to his messages on a shoot, not even during lunch breaks, often used to make him insecure.

“I never kept it inside me. I opted for communication. I spoke to Amrita. I said ‘Yaar, when you don’t reply to my messages, my heart starts pounding'. And one more thing, nobody knew about our affair. So, all those people on her sets thought she was single. No boyfriend. So, my insecurity was multiplied by 10,” Anmol said in the video.

As of now, Amrita and Anmol are enjoying a happy married life. In fact, they had also welcomed their first child Veer in November 2020.

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late