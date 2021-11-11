RJ Anmol reveals how he proposed Amrita Rao on live radio and sets higher goals for men

Amrita Rao, who made her debut with the 2003 release Ishq Vishk, broke millions of hearts when tied the knot with beau RJ Anmol in 2016 in a hush hush wedding. It was a low key wedding attended by the couple’s family close friends. And while Amrita and RJ Anmol have kept their love life under the wraps, they are seen dishing out major relationship goals every time they share a new aspect of their love life, marriage and their parenthood journey.

Keeping up with this trajectory, RJ Anmol has shared a new video with his ladylove wherein he went on to reveal how he had proposed Amrita in the most unique way. In the video, Amrita recalled how she used to listen to Anmol’s show every night and the latter decided to confess his love to her live on his show. Yes! you read it right. Anmol revealed that he went on to propose to Amrita by playing her favourite song “Chandni Raat Mein”. Sharing the interesting incident, Amrita wrote, “Kabhi Kisiko Propose Kiya hain? It's not easy .. takes a lot of nerves!! Acche Acchon ki Bolti bundh ho jati hain. Aur woh bhi kisi Film Star ko Propose Karna ho toh ?... Anmol ney mujhe Propose Kiya ..in the most unexpected & Unique Style !!!”

Checkout Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol’s video here:

Meanwhile, Amrita and Anmol had embraced parenthood for the first time in November last year and became proud parents of a baby boy. Recently, the actress had opened up her pregnancy journey and stated that her husband was her constant support and that she is glad to have him in her life.