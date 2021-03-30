RJ Anmol shares glimpse of his son Veer’s FIRST Holi with Amrita Rao & it’s all about sweet delicacies: WATCH

RJ Anmol, who often drops adorable photos of his son Veer, recently revealed how he and wife Amrita Rao made their little muchkin’s first Holi special. Check out the video below.

Holi 2021 was indeed very special for doting parents RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao as it was their little munchkin Veer’s first Holi. The couple made sure to make it a memorable one. Keeping in mind the ongoing Covid pandemic, RJ Anmol and Amrita kept the celebration low key and celebrated the festival of colours with their loved ones only. The Radio jockey, who often shares adorable posts of his son, gave a glimpse of Veer’s first Holi via a cute video.

Taking to his Instagram handle, RJ Anmol shared a small clip wherein colours and sweet delicacies such as golgappas, gujiya, jalebi and thandai can be seen. Notably, what caught everyone’s attention was a glimpse of Veer’s tiny fingers as he tries to grab a plate full of colour powders. Alongside the video, the proud father wrote, “Veer’s 1st HOLI !!! God has been Kind Love from OUR Family to YOUR Family @amrita_rao_insta @ankitasoodyoga #holi #veer #1st #love #family.” As soon as he dropped the video, the couple was showered with love and blessings from their fans and friends.

Take a look at RJ Anmol's Instagram post below:

Earlier, RJ Anmol had shared a priceless and beautiful photo of Amrita breastfeeding Veer and called it the “most beautiful sight and surreal.” He captioned the stunning shot as, “Amrita Feeding Veer is the Most Beautiful Sight for Me Every Day...its so Surreal, So Magical... almost Godly ! Its the Toughest Duty - All Night, All Day & She does it with a Smile on her face... to see Mother & Baby bond in a different way... I Salute You, I Salute My Mother & EVERY MOTHER on this Planet ... Why wait for Mother’s Day, I Say.”

For the unversed, the couple welcomed their first child - son Veer in November last year.

