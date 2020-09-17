  1. Home
RJD MLA Arun Yadav says Sushant Singh Rajput not a Rajput: Descendant of Maharana Pratap don’t die by suicide

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case continues to intrigue people, Bihar RJD MLA has claimed that the late actor wasn’t a Rajput as they don’t hang themselves.
60565 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 05:26 pm
RJD MLA Arun Yadav says Sushant Singh Rajput not a Rajput: Descendant of Maharana Pratap don't die by suicide
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, which has shaken the nation for three months now, has left everyone brimming with an opinion. While CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau have been investigating various angles in the Kai Po Che actor’s death case, his massive fan following has been eager to know what transpired with the actor on the fateful day. Amid this, several political parties have come forward demanding justice for the 34 year old actor and even politicised Sushant’s death.

(Trigger Warning)

While the late actor’s demise continues to be a much talked about issue, Bihar RJD MLA Arun Yadav made the headlines after he made a controversial remark about the late actor. For the uninitiated, Sushant had died by suicide on June 14 this year in his Mumbai based Bandra residence. Expressing his disappointment towards the actor’s drastic step, Yadav stated that Sushant wasn’t a Rajput as they don’t hang themselves. “He was not a Rajput, as a descendant of Maharana Pratap cannot die by suicide... We are sad, he should not have died by suicide. He was a Rajput, he should have fought back,” he told ANI.

Meanwhile, CBI had interrogated Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani lately and he had made some shocking revelations in the late actor’s death case. According to the media reports, Pithani has claimed that Sushant fainted after learning about Disha Salian’s death and even feared for his life. This isn’t all. He even wanted to enhance his security post Disha’s demise on June 8 this year.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat mate Siddharth Pithani claims late actor feared for life post Disha Salian’s death

Credits :ANI

