RK Tapes: Ranbir Kapoor reveals dad Rishi Kapoor said his films won't make him 'national star' like Big B, SRK.

Ahead of the release of Shamshera, Yash Raj Films is going all out to promote the movie which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. On Friday, the makers did just that as they dropped a brand new video featuring Ranbir. The video is part of the RK Tapes that YRF kick-started on Thursday.

In Episode 2, we get to see Ranbir Kapoor looking back on his growing up years and his onscreen idols Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. In the brief video, Ranbir can be seen sitting in Mumbai's iconic Liberty Cinema as visuals of Big B and SRK's films play on the big screen in the background.

He starts off by saying, "Main Amitabh Bachchan banna chahta tha. Jawaan hua, tab Shah Rukh Kha banna tha aur finally Ranbir Kapoor banna pada. (I wanted to become Amitabh Bachchan. When I got younger, I wanted to be Shah Rukh Khan and then finally I became Ranbir Kapoor)."

Ranbir went on to reveal that he was obsessed with Hindi films while growing up and subconsciously he used to do everything just like his heroes. He reflected on how when he became an actor, he wasn't actually choosing the kind of films his idols chose. So, the '12-yr-old Hindi film obsessed Ranbir's dreams' haven't been fulfilled as yet, he said.

He also stated how his late father and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor told him that his films are good, but they will not make him a national star. Elaborating on how he loves his idols Big B and SRK, Ranbir concluded saying, "If I can be even 2 percent of the heroes they are then my life will be set."

Check out RK Tapes Episode 2:

Directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 22 July, 2022.

