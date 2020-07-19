  1. Home
Road director Rajat Mukherjee passes away; Vivek Oberoi, Manoj Bajpayee & others mourn the loss of filmmaker

Rajat Mukherjee who is accredited with movies like Road and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya passed away on 19th July 2020 in Jaipur. Numerous celebs from the film fraternity have mourned his demise.
2606 reads Mumbai
The year 2020 has not proved to be a good one for the Bollywood film industry as it has lost some valuable gems including Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Saroj Khan. Now B-town is bereaved again as renowned filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee has left for his heavenly abode on Sunday, 19th July 2020 owing to prolonged illness. He spent his last days in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He had directed movies like Road and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

Numerous celebs from the film fraternity have mourned the demise of the filmmaker. Manoj Bajpayee shares his thoughts on Twitter and writes, “My friend and director of Road, Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat !! Still can’t believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again. Khush reh jaha bhi reh.” Vivek Oberoi has also paid his last tribute to Rajat through a tweet.

Check out Manoj Bajpayee and Vivek Oberoi’s tweets below:

Apart from that, filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha have also mourned the demise of Rajat Mukherjee. Anubhav Sinha writes, “Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee (Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Road). He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate.” Urmila Matondkar has also paid her last tributes to the filmmaker while sharing a tweet that reads, “Saddened to hear sad demise of my friend n director of “Pyaar tune kya kiya” Rajat Mukherjee..a talented n live wire personality who made this rare Gem of a Film. Deepest condolences to his family. Rest in peace dear friend.”

Check out the tweets below:

Credits :Twitter

