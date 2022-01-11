Roar of RRR: KJo’s blockbuster video gives glimpse of Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Salman Khan & Rajamouli

RRR is one such Pan-India film that everyone has been eagerly waiting for. Ever since the first look of the film had come out, fans have been jumping with joy. Well, not only the scale of the film but also the ensemble star cast of the film has been creating a loud roar. All the stars are leaving no stones unturned for the promotion that has been going on in full swing in the South and in Mumbai as well. Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share one such grand star-studded event of RRR in Mumbai that not only saw the star-cast of the film but also had a special guest Salman Khan gracing the event.