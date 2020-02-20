Robert Hoffman launches music video in India titled "Aag Ka Gola LA"

'Step Up 2 fame Hollywood actor-dancer-choreographer Robert Hoffman arrived in India on Wednesday and was accorded an Indian welcome with tika and garland.

Hoffman along with writer-filmmaker Arsala Qureishi and actress-model-blogger Jas Sagu hosted a press interaction to launch their collaboration, a music video titled "Aag Ka Gola LA" on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Asked which was his real passion, acting or dancing, Hoffman replied: "My passion lies with neither dancing nor acting. My passion lies with reverence and my passion lies in art that gives you the feeling or sensation or experience that is greater than life, something god-like."

He added that he wants to create magic. "You cannot do justice to music. I don't think music has justice done to it in any sort of human context. For me, music and the feelings it inspires are beyond human context. So, when I dance, I am attempting to create something larger than life. When I act, I am hoping to create something that defies the simplicity of the ego to do greater things. So my draw was never to be an actor or dancer, it was to create magic. I know it sounds a little cheesy but that is my inspiration," the actor said.

The music video "Aag Ka Gola LA" features Robert Hoffman and Jas Sagu, the song is crooned by Saurabh Shetye while Saurabh Durgesh is the composer. The music video is directed by Arsala Qureishi of Blow Media. "For the music video, I trusted Arsala and took her lead. We did perform a dance routine but all the artistic decisions came from Arsala," revealed Hoffman.

He added that his visit to India seems like the right thing to do as his focus is shifting in life. "My focus is shifting in life, so something felt very right about this trip to develop itself. I will be teaching classes here. I think it's a fun and good way to connect with culture. I will be taking Arsala and Jas's lead, as they know the place better than me, and both are excited. I am excited to see what's going to come next as I will be here for a week or two," said Hoffman.

Arsala Qureshi, who had co-written critically acclaimed film "Angry Indian Goddesses", will accompany Robert Hoffman to Rajasthan and introduce him to Indian culture and heritage.

Credits :IANS

