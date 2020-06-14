  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Robin Uthappa opens up about depression after Sushant's death

Expressing his shock which is "beyond understanding", India batsman Robin Uthappa on Sunday said it is completely fine to be not fine and one should always speak up about what's going on in the mind in the aftermath of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
4778 reads Mumbai
Robin Uthappa opens up about depression after Sushant's deathRobin Uthappa opens up about depression after Sushant's death
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning in an apparent suicide, a police official said. It is still unclear but there are talks about him battling depression.

Uthappa, a key member of the 2007 World T20 winning Indian team, had recently revealed that he battled clinical depression and suicidal thoughts for nearly two years during his career, a phase when cricket was perhaps the only thing that kept him from "jumping off a balcony".

"Shocked beyond understanding. Cannot imagine the pain you must've been going through
@itsSSR. My heart and prayers go out to your family. Rest in peace," Uthappa said in a tweet.

"I cannot reiterate this enough. WE NEED TO SPEAK ABOUT WHAT WE FEEL WITHIN. we are stronger than we understand and IT IS COMPLETELY OKAY TO NOT BE OKAY. #depression #MentalHealthMatters," Uthappa added.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rest in peace Sushant.

A post shared by ROBIN UTHAPPA (@robinaiyudauthappa) on

Rajput, 34, hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.

He was known for his portrayals in TV serials like "Pavitra Rishta", films "Kai Po Chhe", "Shuddh Desi Romance", the biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichore", among several others.

Bollywood and sportspersons reacted with shock and disbelief on hearing the news of Rajput's death.

Also Read Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: No suicide note found, investigation underway reveals Mumbai Police

Credits :IANS

Latest Videos
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement