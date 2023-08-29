Rock On turns 15: Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal take trip down memory lane; thank fans 'who’ve kept it alive'

Farhan Akhtar has consistently amazed us with his amazing acting skills. Whether it's his perfect comic timing in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara or his infectious energy in Toofaan, Farhan stands out as one of Bollywood's top talents to reckon with. While we've always seen his acting skills in different movies, we got to know Farhan as a singer in the film Rock On!! Today on the 29th of August, the film clocked 15 years since its release. On the occasion, Farhan Akhtar shares some throwback snippets from the film and its songs on his social media to celebrate the day.

Farhan Akhtar expresses his gratitude as Rock On completes 15 years

As Rock On!! starring Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Luke Kenny, Prachi Desai, and Shahana Goswami, among others marked 15 years since its release today, Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle to post a video that took fans on a trip down the memory lane. Farhan posted some snippets from the film and its songs and remembering the iconic Magik he wrote, “15 years since Magik was created. Thank you to the fans who’ve kept it alive .. Rock On!! @prachidesai @rampal72 @purab_kohli @luke_kenny_live @shahanagoswami @gattukapoor @jaduakhtar @shankarehsaanloy @ritesh_sid @kassimjagmagia @vishalrr @excelmovies”

The post was flooded with red heart emojis and fire emojis from fans. Farhan Akhtar’s sister director, Zoya Akhtar also dropped a string of red heart emojis to showcase her love for the film. One Instagram user commented, “I still remember writing the lyrics of the tracks 'Rock On', 'Socha Hai', 'Sinbad' on my notebook. For 90s kids, this was something else. A different kinda movie vibe, a different kinda music. Probably the most out of the box movie ever created in Bollywood.” One more user wrote, “What a great movie, finally brought some rock music to India mainstream.”

Another user wrote, “When will Magik reunite again? Eagerly waiting for Magik's next concert,” and added a heart eyes emoji.

Arjun Rampal recalls being a part of Rock On!!

After Farhan Akhtar, even Arjun Rampal took to his Instagram handle to post a video remembering the Rock On!! days. In the caption he wrote, “15 years of memories that would never fade. Adi, KD, Rob, Debbie and Sakshi. Thank you @ritesh_sid @gattukapoor the vision was legendary @shankarehsaanloy so was the music. #rockon #15yearsofrockon #love”.

About Rock On!!

Fifteen years ago, Rock On!! introduced us to the unforgettable band, Magik, which along with the film went on to become a big cultural sensation strongly impacting Bollywood and winning the hearts of countless fans around the world.

ALSO READ: Rock On 2 Music Review: Leave Farhan aside, Shraddha, Usha Uthup & Shankar Mahadevan add magic to the Magik!