Rock On to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: 5 Farhan Akhtar films to watch this weekend

In the blink of an eye, another weekend is approaching us and this calls for another binge-worthy movie night. Now, you might ask us why? But, trust us, you deserve it. In fact, we all deserve a good movie night as we all worked really hard throughout the weekdays to make the ends meet. Now, as our favourite part of the week is here, it’s time to give our hectic schedules a little pause. Speaking about movies, how about a mix of some good looks, good acting and good script? And there is no secret when there is so much “good” is involved, it can only mean the amazing FARHAN AKHTAR!

He is a complete package and can dance, act, sing really well. And if you are thinking about what to watch this weekend, then we got you covered. So embrace yourself and keep reading. Farhan Akhtar has delivered so many note-worthy films in his career and given some super hits too. Some of them are Rock On, Karthik Calling Karthik, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and others. So, set the mood and go get yourself popcorns and drinks because we have curated five of Farhan Akhtar’s movies that are binge-worthy and are available on the OTT platforms too.

Here’s the list:

Karthik Calling Karthik

If you are into a psychological thriller, Kartik Calling Kartik is a catch for you. Along with Farhan, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The story revolves around an introvert Karthik Narayan and how a mysterious phone call changes his life from being a ‘nobody’ to a successful man. But the question is - who is that caller? Watch this movie on Amazon Prime Video to find out who is that caller.

Rock On

The story of this movie is about four talented friends who pursue their best to make it big as a band. But they fail and destiny brings them together after years. The movie is a roller-coaster ride and is full of emotions. The movie also has some really good music so, watch out for that. Keep your tissues and popcorns along with you while watching this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

If you love watching movies inspired by real lives stories, then Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is the one for you. The movie revolves around the life story of Milkha Singh also known as ‘The Flying Sikh’. It chronicles Milkha Singh’s incredible struggles from being an orphan to becoming one of India’s greatest athletes. To note, Farhan Akhtar essayed the role of Milkha Singh in the movie and nailed the character brilliantly. If you don’t believe us, go watch yourself on Disney plus Hotstar.

Toofan

The movie is an inspiring story of an orphan boy (played by Farhan Akhtar) who grows up to become a local goon. But then, his life changes after he meets a compassionate girl Ananya (played by Mrunal Thakur), who guides him towards the right path. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the movie is in the sports genre and one can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara

The movie is all about love, friendship and a trip. What else do we want? The movie revolves around three old friends who reunited for one of their friends’ bachelors’ party and they go on a memorable trip. The movie has everything – good script, good music, good acting and much more than that. Also, it would be a lie if you don’t agree with us on that at some point in your life, you too wanted or planned to attend La Tomatina or Tomato Festival in Spain. Go watch this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Happy watching!

