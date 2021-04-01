  1. Home
Rocketry The Nambi Effect Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan sends love and best wishes to R Madhavan

The trailer of R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has been released. Check out megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction to the same.
Finally, the trailer of R Madhavan’s forthcoming flick Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has been released. The actor shared the same on his social media handles. Needless to say, it has left everyone mighty impressed. Right from megastar Amitabh Bachchan to global icon Priyanka Chopra, many celebrities have showered heaps of praise on the trailer saying they can’t wait to watch the film. To note, Rocketry is touted to be one of the most awaited biopics in recent times for multiple reasons. 

As soon as the highly-awaited trailer was dropped, Big B could not resist sending his wishes to the actor. Taking to his Twitter handle, he shared the trailer and wrote, “T 3860 - All the very best Maddy  ..” Replying to him, the Tanu Weds Manu star said, "Dear Amitji. Your blessings have always meant the world to us. To me and my family especially. I am able to move ahead with a lot more confidence now thanks to that."

While lauding it, Priyanka tweeted, “Maddy! You maverick... trust you to pick such an intriguing subject to produce, write, direct and act in! ‘Rocketry’ looks amazing... all the very best my friend. @ActorMadhavan.” 

The 2.46-minute intriguing trailer features R Madhavan as Nambi Narayanan in a bearded and bespectacled avatar. It also gave a sneak peek into the scientist's journey and what hardships he has faced. One simply cannot miss the actor’s drastic transformation that he has undergone in the same. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan also made his cameo appearance in the trailer.

Meanwhile, take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet below:

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect also marks Madhavan’s directorial debut. He has not just directed it but has also written and produced the film. Based on the life of former scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan, the upcoming film will release in English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada in summer 2021.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni REVEALS she moved to tears watching R Madhavan's Rocketry trailer; Calls him a genius

Credits : Amitabh Bachchan Twitter

