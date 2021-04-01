Rocketry The Nambi Effect Trailer: Priyanka Chopra is all praises for R Madhavan starrer; Calls him a maverick

As R Madhavan unveils the trailer of Rocketry- The Nambi Effect, Priyanka Chopra Jonas can’t stop gushing about it.

R Madhavan is all over the news courtesy the trailer of his upcoming movie Rocketry- The Nambi Effect. The movie happens to be a biopic on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan with Madhavan stepping into the role of a scientist. Helmed by Madhavan himself, the movie has opened to rave reviews from the audience and everyone is going gaga over the actor acting and directorial skills. Not just commoners but several celebs have also lauded Madhavan for Rocketry- The Nambi Effect and joining them, Jonas also took to social media to hail the actor.

The diva shared the poster of the movie on her Twitter account and called Madhavan a maverick. She also sent best wishes to the entire team and stated that the trailer looks amazing. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress wrote, “Maddy! You maverick... trust you to pick such an intriguing subject to produce, write, direct and act in! ‘Rocketry’ looks amazing... all the very best my friend.” Madhavan was quite overwhelmed with Priyanka’s kind words and stated that it means the world to him. He tweeted, “Oh Man... Coming from you it means the world to us . This is so incredibly sweet and kind of you. Thank you so very much my lady.. I wish I could explain to you one of these days what this means to me. God bless you.”

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra and R Madhavan’s tweets:

Oh Man... Coming from you it means the world to us . This is so incredibly sweet and kind of you. Thank you so very much my lady.. I wish I could explain to you one of these days what this means to me. God bless you. https://t.co/h52LYQF0XU — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 1, 2021

Interestingly, Rocketry- The Nambi Effect also marks ’s return to the silver screen. The superstar will be seen in a cameo in the movie and will be seen in the role of a journalist. The movie is set to release in Summer this year.

