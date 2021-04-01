Rocketry The Nambi Effect Trailer: SRK returns on screen post Zero this summer with R Madhavan's film

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 directorial Zero post which he has been on a break.

has been missing from the silver screen for over two years now and believe it or not but his massive fan following has been eagerly waiting to see his charisma on the big screen once again. Over the years, there have been endless speculations about King Khan’s comeback but those turned out to be mere rumours. However, amid all the speculations, this wait has finally come to an end with R Madhavan starrer Rocketry-The Nambi Effect. Yes! You read it right. Shah Rukh has finally made his comeback after over two years.

This was evident with the recently released trailer of Madhavan starrer, wherein King Khan was seen playing a cameo. Interestingly, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor will be seen playing the role of a journalist and the trailer begins with SRK’s conversation with Madhavan who plays the role of scientist Nambi Narayanan and was seen in a different avatar. For the uninitiated, Madhavan was also seen playing a cameo role in SRK’s last release Zero and now the superstars have collaborated once again leaving the fans ecstatic.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is also working on Yash Raj Films’ Pathan which will be his first full-fledged movie after Zero. The movie will also feature and John Abraham in the lead and will witness a clash between John and SRK for the first time on the big screen. This isn’t all. will also be seen playing a cameo in Pathan and will be sharing the screen with SRK after Zero.

