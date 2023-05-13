Rocketry: The Nambi Effect actor R Madhavan joins Ajay Devgn’s untitled supernatural thriller

Actor R Madhavan needs no introduction. Known for his good looks and incredible talent, the actor enjoys immense popularity in both Bollywood and South industries. He was last seen playing Nambi Narayana in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The movie was produced and directed by the actor himself. New updates suggest the actor is joining the cast of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming thriller film.

R Madhavan joins Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller

It was announced earlier that Ajay Devgn is all set to be cast in an upcoming supernatural thriller directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced under the banner of Panorama Studios and Ajay Devgn Ffilms. To the excitement of fans, it has been announced that R Madhavan will join the stellar cast in a pivotal role. This will be the first time Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan will be sharing screen space. It is believed the film is currently in the pre-production stage and it is expected to go on floors in June. It is also confirmed that the movie will be extensively shot in different parts of Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

R Madhavan work front

The actor has several interesting projects in the pipeline. It was recently reported that Madhavan has been roped in for another biopic, where he will be playing Miracle Man G D Naidu. He is considered to be the “Edison of India” and "the wealth creator of Coimbatore". The film will be bankrolled by "Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited" The team let out the official title poster with the cast details. The film will have Punnagai Poo Gheetha as the female lead and will be one of the most sought-after biopics from a studio in recent times. Madhavan will also be seen next in the high-concept comedy from Hindi, which will see him alongside Manju Warrier. The film marks the actress's Bollywood debut.

