From Rockstar to Bang Bang, here are 5 films rejected by Shahid Kapoor

has recently given the most successful film in his career called ‘Kabir Singh’. The Telegu cult Arjun Reddy’s remake raked in the moolah at the box office and cemented Shahid’s extraordinary capacity to fill the theaters across the country. He made his debut in 2003 with ‘Ishq Vishk’ and since then his career has been a roller coaster at the box office. He is has garnered tremendous acclaim for performances including ‘Haider’ and ‘Kaminey’ amongst others but on the way had to let go of several promising scripts.

Here are 5 films that Shahid rejected and they turned out to be a successful venture.

Rockstar

According to a report in GQ, Shahid Kapoor did not actively reject Rockstar. Before signing up to work with Imtiaz Ali, the director offered him two scripts including the mighty popular ‘Jab We Met and Rockstar. Shahid chose to be a part of Jab We Met and it turned out to be a very successful venture for him. However, Rockstar is widely known as ’s career-best performance yet.

Rang De Basanti

In an interview with Neha Dhupia on BFFs with Vogue, Shahid Kapoor opened up and spoke about the fact that he had to let go of the classic ‘Rang De Basanti’. He said, “I regret not doing the film. They wanted me to play the role of Siddharth. I'd cried while reading the script and loved it, but unfortunately couldn't make time for it." The film ended up becoming a success on the box office and a rage amongst the youth of the country.

Raanjhanaa

According to a report in Times of India, Shahid Kapoor was director Aanand Rai’s first choice to play the eternal lover from Benaras opposite . The film ended up marking the Bollywood debut for Tamil star Dhanush who garnered immense praise for his performance as the film was declared a huge hit.

Bang Bang

According to a report in TOI, director Siddharth Anand approached Shahid Kapoor to play the lead role in the ‘Knight and Day’ remake though it did not work out. starred alongside in the film which proved to be a big money-spinner. Shahid’s Haider competed with Bang Bang theatrically by getting released on the same day.

The Reluctant Fundamentalist

According to a report in IBT, Shahid Kapoor was approached for the pivotal role in the Mira Nair directorial. He allegedly did not sign the film because he signed up for his father Pankaj Kapur’s directorial ‘Mausam’.

