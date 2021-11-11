Rockstar clocks 10: We list 4 reasons why Ranbir Kapoor's musical saga continues to be a fan favorite

There are a few movies that stay with you even after many years of their release. Be it the actors, the songs or the storyline, there is always something that connects you to the film and you keep going back to it. Well, Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar is that movie for many fans and every time you watch the film it brings out a new set of emotions and you only end up falling more for Ranbir Kapoor. Well, Rockstar clocks 10 years today and on this occasion, we bring to you a list of 5 reasons why this film continues to be a fan favourite.

Beautifully captured journey

Rockstar is a story of a common man who wishes to become a popular singer. It beautifully portrays the journey of a young college student Janardhan to self-destructive rockstar Jordan. From singing in the college campus for fun to singing in religious places to becoming a popular star and performing internationally to getting lost in fame, the journey of this boy is very inspiring and emotional at the same time that fans never get tired of watching.

Locations

Although we have seen Kashmir in many movies before, but the feel and magic of Kashmir’s beauty appear to be magical in Rockstar. It was this Imtiaz Ali film that got all the fans to notice a new European land named Prague. Watching Ranbir and Nargi's romance in the picturesque locations of Prague is one of the best parts of the film.

Songs

Songs are the pillar of any movie and if they are amazing then half the battle of the filmmaker is won. Talking about the songs of Rockstar, it has a mind-blowing album. All the songs are a bliss to the ears that must still be a part of your playlist and if not for the storyline, you can watch the movie again only for the songs and the video.

Reference of Rumi

Away beyond all concepts of wrong-doing and right-doing, there is a world and I will meet you there. The last closing sequence of the film ends with a Sufi quote by famous poet Rumi. There are many references from his work within the movie that is loved by all those who are big fan of Rumi.

