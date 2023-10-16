Rockstar DSP seeks blessings at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's residence during Ganesh Chaturthi

Renowned music director and National Award winner, Rockstar DSP visited Varsha, the residence of Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Mr. Eknath Shinde, during the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. This pious visit was a heartfelt gesture to seek blessings and pay respects to Lord Ganesha.

During his visit, Rockstar DSP received a heartfelt welcome from the Chief Minister and his family. The tradition of housing a Lord Ganesha idol at the residence has been an annual custom since the state's inception. Starting the festival with prayers to Lord Ganesha symbolized the start of the celebration, characterized by devotion and unity. Rockstar DSP conveyed his appreciation for the warm reception. His Varsha visit beautifully exemplified how festivals have the power to unite individuals from diverse backgrounds, transcending barriers and promoting harmony. As Ganesh Chaturthi brings communities together in jubilation, Rockstar DSP's Varsha visit exemplified the essence of unity and respect for tradition, radiating positivity and happiness to all.

On the career front, Rockstar DSP is set to enthrall his fans with his musical genius in upcoming projects like Pushpa 2: The Rule, Kanguva, and an untitled film alongside acclaimed actors Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, to be directed by Vikas Bahl. This cinematic journey is scheduled for release on March 8th, 2024, creating a buzz of excitement among fans who eagerly await his remarkable musical endeavors ahead.

ALSO READ: Musical Konnect: Devi Sri Prasad reveals interesting details about Pushpa 2 & Varun Dhawan's Bawaal- EXCLUSIVE