Rockstar producer Raj Mehta released from jail after 6.5 years, gets conditional bail in money laundering case

Ashtavinayak’s head honcho and producer Raj Mehta and son Dhillin Mehta were jailed back in April 2015 in a money laundering case. The duo were reportedly put behind bars for cheating shareholders and laundering funds to the tune of Rs 824.68 crore. Now, after nearly 6.5 years, Harshad Purshottamdas Mehta also known as Raj Mehta has got conditional bail.

According to a report in ETimes, he will be released from jail either on Wednesday evening or on Thursday. Sources revealed to the portal, that the bail order was issued on Tuesday evening. However, there is no clarity on Dhillin Mehta's bail.

According to a report in India Legal Live, "Dhilin Mehta had incorporated various sham companies, entered into bogus agreements and then transferred funds to overseas subsidiary companies, which were found misappropriated to the tune of Rs 824.68 crore and had thereby cheated shareholders."

The bail to producer Raj Mehta was granted on the grounds that there is no likelihood of completion of trial in a reasonable time. The bail has been granted on the conditions that Raj Mehta has required to surrender his passport, report to the local police regularly and attend the trial proceedings against him on every occasion the court asks to be present before it.

Producer Mehta's bail on several occasions has been turned down. Earlier, the petitioner had filed multiple applications before the learned Magistrate and also before the learned Sessions Court, which was rejected on merits, principally, on the ground, the crime being economic offence," a part of the report read.

Raj Mehta and son Dhillin Mehta have produced several Bollywood films such as Jab We Met the Golmaal series, Rockstar, Dabbang and Bol Bachchan among many others.

