Rockstar to Raazi: 8 Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s films to watch this weekend ahead of their wedding

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally ready to take the plunge next week. The actors are gearing up to tie the knot after dating each other for several years now, and fans can’t keep calm. Both Ranbir and Alia are among the top actors in the film industry, and have wooed cine-goers with their performances time and again. Their craft on the silver screen has earned them much praise and adulation from fans and critics alike. So, as the weekend approaches, we figured it’s only fitting to make a list of some of the best films which you can revisit or watch ahead of their wedding.

1. Wake Up Sid

Ayan Mukerji’s debut directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sensharma as the leads is an extremely relatable watch. Although light-hearted, Wake Up Sid will definitely make you ponder on the beauty of friendships, love, and the joy involved in the ordeal termed ‘coming of age’.

2. Rockstar

With Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar, Ranbir fully showcased his acting prowess on the silver screen. The actor essayed the role of Janardan Jakhar aka Jordan, a musician and singer, who is on the quest for fame, but whose life is transformed after he meets Heer (played by Nargis Fakhri) and falls in love with her.

3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani is one of those films that you can watch over and over. A studious and introverted Naina (Deepika Padukone) impulsively hops on a train for a trip to Himachal Pradesh with strangers and classmates like Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), Aditi (Kalki Koechlin), and Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur), and what follows is a journey to friendship, self-discovery, and love.

4. Tamasha

Another Imtiaz Ali film featuring Ranbir, Tamasha mostly received a mixed response from the audience. Ranbir plays the role of Ved, who meets Tara (Deepika Padukone) in Corsica. The two form a connection but don’t take things forward. However, living a life he does not want has crushed his soul and identity, and he finds refuge in the world of stories, or what can be termed his alter-ego, ‘Dev’.

5. Highway

Alia’s second film, Highway, directed by Imtiaz Ali remains one of her career-best performances. Her convincing act as Veera Tripathi, a young girl who gets kidnapped, only to find freedom in her captivity is worth appreciating. The views, added with Aarti Bajaj’s editing and AR Rahman’s music and background score make it a trip worth taking.

6. Raazi

Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi is based on a true story and features Alia as Sehmat, an Indian, who marries into a family in Pakistan, and works as a spy for Indian intelligence. Alia’s emotional and nuanced portrayal of a real-life character received praise and love from the audience and critics alike.

7. Gully Boy

Although Gully Boy might predominantly look like it is about Ranveer Singh’s character Murad, Alia Bhatt’s Safeena shines through and effortlessly makes it her own. The meaningful songs, emotional plot, along with power-packed performances make it a great watch.

8. Dear Zindagi

Dear Zindagi is the perfect movie for you if you have been feeling extremely low and lonely for some time now. Shed a few tears, but mostly smile, and feel less alone, and more confident for the coming week as you watch this Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan starrer on Netflix.

Which Alia Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor film are you excited to watch this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

