Rockstar Ranbir Kapoor meets little rockstar; Shares a lovely moment with the little fan: Watch VIDEO

Ranbir Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most bankable stars of contemporary Hindi cinema. The supremely talented actor made his acting debut with the 2007-released film Saawariya, and it was followed by a series of romantic comedies that established him as a notable young star. However, it was Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, which hit the theatres in 2011, that established Ranbir Kapoor as a solid acting talent. The actor's terrific performance in Rockstar and AR Rahman's magical music album earned an immense fan following across the globe. Rockstar Ranbir Kapoor meets little rockstar

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor met his little fan, a young Rockstar during the promotions of his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The little boy, who is a diehard fan of Ranbir, met the actor and got his new guitar signed by his idol. The actor, who has always shared a warm bond with his fans, spend some quality time with the little rockstar and encouraged him to take his passion for music, seriously. The lovely video and pictures of Ranbir's meeting with the little fan are now winning the internet. Check out Ranbir Kapoor's video with his young fan, below:

Ranbir Kapoor's work front The talented actor will be next seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, the upcoming romantic comedy helmed by Luv Ranjan which is slated to hit the theatres in March, this year. The project marks Ranbir Kapoor's first onscreen collaboration with the actress Shraddha Kapoor. He is also teaming up with the Kabir Singh fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the upcoming psychological-action drama Animal. Reportedly, the actor is appearing in his first full-fledged action-hero avatar in the film, which is currently in the final stages of its shooting. Later, he will reunite with his best buddy, director Ayan Mukerji for the second installment in the Brahmastra franchise, which has been titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.

