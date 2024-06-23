Rockstar Re-release: Netizens call Ranbir Kapoor’s acting ‘pure magic’; dub Imtiaz Ali’s film ‘masterpiece’

The magic of the movie Rockstar even prevails after 13 years. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in the lead roles was re-released in the theaters in May, 2024. Audiences who were watching it in cinemas for the first time or reliving the story couldn’t help but shower love on Imtiaz Ali’s musical romantic drama.

Netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared their reactions, praising the film and Ranbir’s performance.

Netizens can’t stop praising Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar

In the past few days, many people on X have showcased their admiration for the film Rockstar after its re-release. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor’s acting and Imtiaz Ali’s directorial prowess, the film’s music continues to live in their hearts.

They also got nostalgic while some expressed how they got to fulfill their dream by watching the ‘masterpiece’ in a theater.

One person said, “13 years later, #Rockstar again on the silver screen. Seeing young Ranbir, singing along to all the songs... I'm swept away in a wave of nostalgia. I miss these days of RK. What a gorgeous movie.”

Another user stated, “Finally Saw #Rockstar in theaters. It was my dream to watch this masterpiece in theaters and really enjoyed it. #RanbirKapoor as Jordan is magic on screen & voice of @_MohitChauhan is amazing and suits Ranbir. Go and Watch #Rockstar if it's running in theaters nearby you.”

A tweet read, “Finally watched this masterpiece in theater! Ranbir Kapoor is the one of the best actors ever happened to Indian Cinema! Imtiazali sir you are a genius! #Rockstar #Ranbirkapoor #RereleaseofRockstar.”

One netizen expressed, “13/6/24, a week has passed already, and im still unable to come out of that moment when I witnessed this movie in theater -It was a pure magic, for real #Rockstar #RanbirKapoor.”

A post mentioned, “Watched #Rockstar in theaters and now I understand why that movie has such huge following! A classic!!! Ranbir is terrific as Jordan and the music. Imtiaz ali >>>>>”

Check out more reactions:

Rockstar was originally released in cinemas on November 11, 2011. The film received a lot of critical acclaim while the music composed by AR Rahman was a big hit.

