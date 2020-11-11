Rockstar turns 9: Did you know that Deepika Padukone was the 1st choice for the role opposite Ranbir Kapoor?

As Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri starrer Rockstar turns 9, we reveal how director Imtiaz Ali revealed that Deepika Padukone was the first choice for Heer's role in the film.

A film that changed the way we look at music and musicians as well as love was Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar that released on November 11, 2011. Starring as Janardhan Jakhar aka Jordan and Nargis Fakhri as Heer, the film showcased the rise and fall of a musician due to love and pain. The poignant tale of Jordan managed to connect with audiences on a deeper level and the music still echoes in the hearts of every fan of the film. Not just this, Ranbir's performance as Jordan touched hearts and left an indelible mark on audiences' minds.

While Nargis surely managed to win hearts with her refreshing performance as Heer, director Imtiaz had actually someone else in mind when he wrote the role in Rockstar. Yes, Nargis wasn't the original choice for the role. In fact, it was who was Imtiaz's first pick to play Heer in the film. In a special note that Imtiaz penned on Deepika Padukone's website, he revealed how he had gone to Deepika for the role way before anyone else and even before her other debut projects had released. The Rockstar director shared that he had initially gone to meet Deepika at a hotel to offer her Rockstar. He recalled the meeting and mentioned that when she got off the car at the hotel porch. He further went on and said that she looked at him and she immediately knew that he had come to see her.

Further, talking about the meeting, Imtiaz casually revealed that he wanted to get Deepika for Ranbir starrer Rockstar. But, he shared that the film did not get made for many years later and that he worked with her in other films. He said, "None of Deepika’s movies had released till then. I had come to meet her for Rockstar. I wanted her for Rockstar but the movie did not get made till many years later. I worked with her in other movies. Many things happened over many years at many places, all of which I might forget, but I will never forget the girl who stepped out of the car at the hotel and looked at me as if she knew."

None of Deepika’s movies had released till then. I had come to meet her for Rockstar. I wanted her for Rockstar but the movie did not get made till many years later. I worked with her in other movies. Imtiaz Ali

Well, Imitiaz did go on to work with Deepika in several other films like Love Aaj Kal and more before Rockstar actually got made. The filmmaker apparently went back to the writing board initially to rework the script of the film too. But, eventually, when Rockstar got made, Nargis bagged the role of Heer opposite Ranbir aka Jordan and managed to kill it with her performance. Ranbir even got to share the screen with his late grandfather Shammi Kapoor in Rockstar.

For the impactful performance, Ranbir bagged the Best Actor Filmfare Award in the popular as well as critics' choice category that year. The music by AR Rahman also was one of the major highlights of the film. Rahman's compositions also bagged several awards that year and Imtiaz won praise from all of the Industry and audiences for the film and story.

Also Read|Deepika Padukone is in awe of Ranveer Singh’s 'down and dirty look'; Here's her epic reaction

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Deepika Padukone Website

Share your comment ×