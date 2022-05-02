Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar's PICS from Delhi airport go viral

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is touted to be one of the highly-anticipated films. It is directed by Karan Johar. This film marks the duo's second collaboration after Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. It will also star veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Recently, Karan Johar, Alia, Ranveer, and Shabana were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they headed off for the filming of the movie.

Now, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar were clicked at the T-3 airport in Delhi as they shot for a scene. The photos and videos are currently doing rounds on the internet. In it, the newly wedded bride is seen donning an all-black outfit, while the director sported a black baggy shirt paired with funky pants. The crew members were also seen in the video as they were prepping for the shoot.

Check it out:

The cast and crew of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani have been shooting in several locations across various cities. Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Recently, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director announced the release date of the film. Sharing a photo with Ranveer and Alia, he wrote: "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi! Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023!"

