Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to have many steamy kissing scenes?

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were in the headlines for the past couple of days as the duo was in Delhi shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aue Rani Ki prem Kahani. With this film, KJo will be wearing the director’s hat once again after almost 6 years. As much as fans are excited to watch the Gully Boy pair reunite on the silver screen, they are also eager to know every detail about the film. Well, we are here with an interesting update about both the actor's characters and we bet it is going to leave you excited.

According to reports in India Today, Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of a middle-class girl whereas Ranveer Singh will play the character of a boy from a rich family. According to a source close to the film, "Well, Alia plays a middle-class girl, whereas Ranveer belongs to a rich family. He is the waris of Dhanlaxmi Enterprises and stays in a white House Gurgaon, while Rani stays in a lousy fort. The story is basically about a rich guy falling in love with a middle-class girl and how the parents are unhappy with this union."

Apart from this, the source informed, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will also have a lot of steamy kissing scenes in the film. The team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has wrapped up the Delhi schedule of the film recently and the stars have returned to Mumbai. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

