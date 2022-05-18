Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt obliges fans with selfies on sets of Karan Johar’s directorial; PICS

Alia Bhatt is an actress who enjoys a massive fan following across the world. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, who made the headlines of late as she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s much talked about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie will also star Ranveer Singh in the lead and will mark his second collaboration with Alia after their 2019 release Gully Boy. Interestingly, Alia grabbed the attention recently as her new pics from the sets have surfaced online.

To note, this happened after the Student of The Year actress obliged fans with selfies on the sets in Mumbai. In the pics, Alia was seen donning a cream coloured top and was flaunting a neutral make-up look. She had tied her hair in a pony and was all smiles for the camera. It was difficult to take our eyes off her flawless beauty. The pics were shared on Instagram by the fan who got clicked with Alia and it is grabbing a lot of attention.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s new pics from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani:

Meanwhile, Alia had made the headlines lately after she celebrated her first month anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor. On the special occasion, she shared unseen mushy pics with Ranbir from the post marriage celebrations. The pics were all about love and creating memories together. Later, the power couple was seen heading for a dinner date to celebrate their special day.

Talking about the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, the movie is slated to hit the screens on September 9 this year.

