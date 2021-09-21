Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh to shoot a song in Moscow for KJo’s film: Report

According to a report in ETimes, and will be flying to Moscow to shoot a special song for ’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Reportedly ace choreographer Remo D’Souza will be choreographing the song. A source close to the film said, “Remo had choreographed Alia in her debut film, ‘Student Of The Year’ and they have had a long association. The team is excited to have him on board.” With a staggering ensemble star cast including Shabana Azmi, , and Dharmendra onboard for the project.

Karan Johar will be returning to the director’s chair after 5 long years. His last film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ starring , , and in the leading parts. Karan has launched Alia into the world of Bollywood with ‘Student of the Year’ alongside and . Karan had previously announced his next ensemble star cast film to be the period drama ‘Takht’, which also starred Ranveer and Alia along with Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Anil Kapoor in leading parts. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is written by Ishiita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy.

In a previous chat with ETimes, Dharmendra had spoken about working with Ranveer Singh and Alia for the first time. He said, “Ranveer looks so natural in all his films. Bada hi pyaara ladka hai. Whenever we bump into each other at a function, woh aake mere paas baith jaata hai. Likewise, Alia is also brilliant with her work.” Dharmendra also spoke about working with Jaya Bachchan in Guddi and said, “During that film, she would always say, ‘Dharam ji main fan hoon aap ki. And I can say that she was a genuine fan.”

