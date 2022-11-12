Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh’s film finally gets a NEW release date, Details inside

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will soon be seen together in their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and fans just cannot wait. It is among the most highly-anticipated movies and Alia and Ranveer will be seen again on the big screen after Gully Boy. This film also marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after many years. The last feature film that he directed was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released in 2016, and starred Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani , which was earlier slated to release in February 2023, has now been postponed, and will release in April 2023 instead. The makers have finally locked a new release date of the film, and Karan Johar has shared an update about the same.

Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to share a statement regarding the release date of the film starring Alia and Ranveer. In his note, he mentioned that the film will release in theatres on 28th April 2023. The note read, “After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home- the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my 7th film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions.”

Concluding the note, KJo wrote, “It's that time again- to huddle with your family and friends, buy the popcorn and witness just sheer love and entertainment unfold on the big screen. We're overwhelmed and impatiently excited to finally inform... Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in cinemas 28th April 2023.” Check out his complete post below.