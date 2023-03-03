Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's pics and videos from song shoot in Kashmir LEAKED

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The team has wrapped the major chunk of the film and they are currently busy shooting for a song in Kashmir. Recently, Alia and Ranveer were seen jetting off to Kashmir to shoot for the remaining portions. Alia was accompanied by her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Earlier today, several videos and pictures were leaked on social media and they have got Ranveer and Alia's fans super excited.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's videos go viral from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Alia has returned to sets post welcoming her baby girl Raha in November 2022. In the videos and pictures, the new mommy looks all things fit and beautiful. In one of the videos, Alia is seen sitting in a car while donning an all-red ensemble. It looks like a scene from the song. The video also has the text written on it that reads, "Up coming film Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahane." Alia's fan shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "alia bhatt as Rani Chatterji. so so beautiful."

In another video, Alia and Ranveer are seen sitting with Karan Johar on the sets. Alia is seen sporting a pretty red backless dress while Ranveer is wearing a printed shirt and black pants. They are seen talking to Karan and having an intense discussion. A fan shared the video and wrote, "alia bhatt will look her FINEST in ROCKY AUR RANI KI PREM KAHANI."

One more video was shared in which Alia is seen shooting for the song with several background dancers.

Alia also posed for a selfie with a fan on the sets. In the picture, she is seen donning the same red outfit that she wore while shooting. She has styled her look with a nose pin.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was earlier slated to hit theatres in April this year. But recently, the team announced that the film will now release on 28th July 2023.

