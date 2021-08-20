Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani begins: Ranveer Singh teases fans with a clap board & quirky team merchandise

and starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s shooting has finally commenced. The news was confirmed officially by Ranveer Singh himself on Friday morning as he posted a quirky behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film. Now, in the evening the 83 star took to social media to tease his fans once again by sharing glimpses of a few more funky elements of the film.

On his Instagram story, Ranveer shared the picture of a clean clapperboard, indicating that the entire crew is all set to commence the shooting of the film. Moreover, different team members held the board showcasing their quirky merchandise of ‘Team Rani’ and ‘Team Rocky’. The crew member donned a pink and blue sweatshirt with shimmery black texts imprinted on it. The stories have definitely increased the excitement about this film.

Take a look at it here:

In the previous post shared by him, Ranveer and Alia can be seen prepping on the sets with director Karan Johar. The video gives an intimate glimpse of the excitement on the sets with everyone making decision on makeup and costumes. While sharing the news Ranveer said, “Shuru ho gayi hai yeh anokhi kahani of Rocky & Rani. Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath!”

On the other hand, even Alia shared the same video on her social media account. She articulated, “Too many feels to fit in a caption #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.” While Karan Johar noted, “The day is finally here & I have so many feelings going on in my head but what emerges at the top is - gratitude! As we begin our kahani ka first schedule, seeking all your pyaar & aashirvaad! It’s time to roll.” Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the upcoming movie also features Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt begin shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; KJo seeks ‘pyaar & aashirvaad’