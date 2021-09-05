Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Dharmendra to begin shoot for KJo’s film with Ranveer Singh in Mumbai: Report

According to a report in ETimes, Dharmendra will join on the sets of ’s latest venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer Singh and are heading the cast of the film. The film will also star and Shabana Azmi. Ranveer Singh has been shooting for the film in Mehboob Studios.

Reportedly, Dharmendra will begin shooting for the film in a day or two. According to Etimes, Dharmendra will not be stepping in the film in Mehboob Studios where Ranveer was shooting for the past few days. Karan has reportedly moved the sets of the film from Mehboob Studios to Powai. A source close to the film informed ETimes that the set in Powai is a beautiful spectacle and a major chunk of the film will be shot there.

In a previous chat with ETimes, Dharmendra spoke about working with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and heaped praises on the actors. He said, “Ranveer looks so natural in all his films. Bada hi pyaara ladka hai. Whenever we bump into each other at a function, woh aake mere paas baith jaata hai. Likewise, Alia is also brilliant with her work.” Dharmendra also spoke about working with Jaya Bachchan in Guddi and said, “During that film, she would always say, ‘Dharam ji main fan hoon aap ki. And I can say that she was a genuine fan,” he said. The veteran star also said Shabana is such a fine artist. I remember we were to work in a film called Bichhoo, but unfortunately the Sai Paranjpye-directorial couldn’t complete. Ab iss film mein poori bhadaas nikaal lenge”.

Also Read| Dharmendra speaks on playing a ‘romantic’ in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani & Bobby Deol’s son Aryaman’s debut