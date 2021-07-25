Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Dharmendra heaps praise on Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt; Calls them ‘brilliant’

Veteran actor Dharmendra is all ecstatic to begin working on his new project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He is reuniting with co-stars like and Shabana Azmi. The movie will also star and . In a conversation with ETimes, Dharmendra opened up about working with a new breed of actors. He also shared his excitement to work with a director like . Dharmendra mentioned that he felt the script was written keeping him in mind.

Dharmendra is looking forward to sharing the same stage with new generation stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He heaped praises on the young actors and said, “Ranveer looks so natural in all his films. Bada hi pyaara ladka hai. Whenever we bump into each other at a function, woh aake mere paas baith jaata hai. Likewise, Alia is also brilliant with her work.”

Talking about uniting with actresses who he has shared screen space with in the past, Dharmendra recalled Jaya Bachchan as her co-star in Guddi. “During that film, she would always say, ‘Dharam ji main fan hoon aap ki. And I can say that she was a genuine fan,” he said. The veteran star also said Shabana is such a fine artist. “I remember we were to work in a film called Bichhoo, but unfortunately the Sai Paranjpye-directorial couldn’t complete. Ab iss film mein poori bhadaas nikaal lenge,” he added.

When Dharmendra was asked about the kind of work he is going to do at the age of 85, the actor stated “abhi toh main jawan hoon” emphasizing that one shouldn’t think about age at all. “I will keep working. I love the camera, and the camera loves me. Aankh micholi khelte rehte hai hum dono, aur jab mauka milta hai toh gale lag jaate hain. It’s a fact that camera jab kisi ko reject kar deta hai, toh kar hi deta hai. But camera ishq karta hai mujhse, chhed ke chaala jaata hai. Hamari kaafi yaari hai. We love each other,” he added.

