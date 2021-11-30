Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: How Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, KJo's love overwhelmed Dharmendra

Since Karan Johar began shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, fans have been excited. Their photos from Delhi shooting schedule also kept surfacing on social media, leaving all fans in awe. However, now, Dharmendra has shared a priceless memory of shooting at the Qutub Minar with Ranveer, Alia, Shabana and Karan on social media and summed up his experience.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dharmendra penned a heartwarming note as he posed with Alia, Ranveer, Shabana and Karan in Delhi. He expressed that the amount of love he received from everyone in the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani cast and crew has made him feel at home. The 85-year-old actor said that he did not feel like he was shooting with a new unit while he worked with co-stars Ranveer, Alia, Shabana and Jaya for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Take a look:

Sharing the photo, Dharmendra wrote, "Dosto , Pyaar mohabbat izzat itni milli sab se….pata hi nahin chala main nayi unit ke saath kaam kar raha hoon….(Friends, I got a lot of love, respect from everyone. I didn't get to know that I was shooting with a new unit.)" Many fans loved the picture and showered love on the senior star. A fan wrote, "Enjoy the beautiful moments. Have fun and enjoy." Another wrote, "Sir you are looking more younger than Ranveer Singh."

Meanwhile, Karan recently shared a behind-the-scenes compilation video featuring Jaya, Shabana, Dharmendra, Ranveer and Alia as he announced the release date of the film. The film is now all set to drop on February 10, 2023, in theatres.

