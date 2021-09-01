Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to Jee Le Zaraa, here’s looking at recent film announcements in Bollywood
To say that the past two years have been challenging for film industries, or for any art form for that matter would be a grave understatement. From the unprecedented emergence of a global health scare and consequent lockdowns, to film projects being stalled or shelved altogether, the showbiz has seen it all. However, that has not crushed the spirits of Bollywood filmmakers, writers, and actors – not yet. Even as theatres remain closed in most parts of the country, filmmakers have continued to pursue new films, especially in recent months.
Whether the decision to commence shooting films at the moment is right or wrong, is up for debate, discussion, and thought. However, there has been a range of upcoming films, spread across genres, featuring popular and critically acclaimed actors, and backed by some big names and production houses. And we have listed them down for you.
From Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to Jee Le Zaraa, let’s have a look at some of the recent film announcements in Bollywood:
1. Blurr
On July 15th, Taapsee Pannu announced the first film Blurr under her production house Outsider Films. The actress described it as an ‘edge of the seat’ psychological thriller, written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl. Bahl, who is known for films like Article 375 and BA Pass will be helming the movie as well. Blurr is being produced by Zee Studios, Outsider Films, and Echelon Productions. Apart from Taapsee, the film will feature Gulshan Devaiah. The film is slated to release next year, while the official date is not yet revealed.
2. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Karan Johar announced his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on 6th July, which also happens to be the latter’s birthday. Apart from the Gully Boy actors, the film will star veteran actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in supporting roles. The film is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy, and produced by Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. It is scheduled to release in 2022.
3. Jee Le Zaraa
With Dil Chahta Hai and Excel Entertainment clocking 20 years on August 10th, Farhan Akhtar announced his next directorial titled Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip film featuring three leading ladies – Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif. The film will be written by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, and produced under Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films. Jee Le Zaraa will be releasing in 2023.
4. Kuttey
With an interesting cast like Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Arjun Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj, Kuttey will be helmed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and singer Rekha Bhardwaj. The film will be co-produced by the couple along with Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The actors took to Instagram to share the motion poster of Kuttey and wrote, “Nah ye bhonkte hai, nah gurrate hai...bas katte hai (They don't bark or growl, they just bite). Presenting #KUTTEY!"
5. Freddy
Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, Freddy is a romantic thriller that will be helmed by director Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Jay Shewakramani. Kartik commenced shooting for the film in early August. He took to his Instagram to give a glimpse of his look, while a clapboard hid his face. He wrote, “A film that’s been close to my heart, long before it began. Finally, he comes to life !! Now shooting #Freddy”
6. Doctor G
Doctor G is a medical campus comedy drama, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film has been written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat. This will be Ayushmann’s third film with Junglee Pictures after Bareilly Ki Barfi and Badhai Ho. Helmed by director Anubhuti Kashyap, the film will feature Ayushmann and Rakul as doctors. Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chadha will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film.
7. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway
Directed and written by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is based on a true incident and revolves around the life of an Indian couple whose kids were taken away by the Norwegian welfare services, reports Deadline. The controversial 2011 story will see Rani Mukerji take the lead role. The film is being produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment.
8. Good Luck Jerry
Headlined by Janhvi Kapoor Good Luck Jerry is written by Pankaj Matta, and directed by Siddharth Sengupta. The film is being produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Production in association with LYCA Productions and Sundial Entertainment. Apart from Janhvi, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. It is slated to release in theatres this year.
9. Animal
Animal will mark the first collaboration between director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra. The buzz is that the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor will be seen in a new and intense avatar in the film. The film is slated to be out on Dusshera 2022.
10. Darlings
Darlings is Alia Bhatt’s maiden film under her production house Eternal Sunshine Production, in association with Red Chillies Entertainment. Helmed by debutante director Jasmeet K Reen, the dark comedy film will feature Alia, Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Matthew.
11. Tiku Weds Sheru
Tiku Weds Sheru will mark Kangana Ranaut’s debut as a producer in the digital space, under her production banner Manikarnika Films. Apart from Kangana, the film will also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is a love story and satire with dark comedy.
