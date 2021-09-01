Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to Jee Le Zaraa, here’s looking at recent film announcements in Bollywood

To say that the past two years have been challenging for film industries, or for any art form for that matter would be a grave understatement. From the unprecedented emergence of a global health scare and consequent lockdowns, to film projects being stalled or shelved altogether, the showbiz has seen it all. However, that has not crushed the spirits of Bollywood filmmakers, writers, and actors – not yet. Even as theatres remain closed in most parts of the country, filmmakers have continued to pursue new films, especially in recent months.

Whether the decision to commence shooting films at the moment is right or wrong, is up for debate, discussion, and thought. However, there has been a range of upcoming films, spread across genres, featuring popular and critically acclaimed actors, and backed by some big names and production houses. And we have listed them down for you.

From Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to Jee Le Zaraa, let’s have a look at some of the recent film announcements in Bollywood:

1. Blurr

On July 15th, Taapsee Pannu announced the first film Blurr under her production house Outsider Films. The actress described it as an ‘edge of the seat’ psychological thriller, written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl. Bahl, who is known for films like Article 375 and BA Pass will be helming the movie as well. Blurr is being produced by Zee Studios, Outsider Films, and Echelon Productions. Apart from Taapsee, the film will feature Gulshan Devaiah. The film is slated to release next year, while the official date is not yet revealed.

2. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

announced his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and on 6th July, which also happens to be the latter’s birthday. Apart from the Gully Boy actors, the film will star veteran actors like Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in supporting roles. The film is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy, and produced by Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. It is scheduled to release in 2022.