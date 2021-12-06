Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt head back home as they wrap Delhi schedule in style

Karan Johar created a massive buzz when he announced his next directorial as Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The ace filmmaker will be working on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead and he is all praises for the lead pair. And while the team has begun shooting for the movie, Karan has shared an interesting update about the movie. Taking to his social media account, KJo revealed that they have finally wrapped the shooting for the Delhi schedule of the movie.

Taking to the Instagram story, Karan shared a stunning picture with the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress. In the pic, the actress and director duo struck and stunning pose and grabbed attention with their style statements. While Karan wore a brown coloured sweatshirt with matching track pants and a pair of grey sneakers, Alia made a statement in her white t-shirt, bell bottom denims and crop jacket. She was holding a big red coloured bag and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. Karan captioned the image as, “Heading back home! #rockyaurranikipremkahani”.

Take a look at Karan Johar’s post:

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the movie also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in the lead. Interestingly, the Sholay actor even shared a pic with his co-stars from the sets recently and shared, “Dosto , Pyaar mohabbat izzat itni milli sab se….pata hi nahin chala main nayi unit ke saath kaam kar raha hoon….(Friends, I got a lot of love, respect from everyone. I didn't get to know that I was shooting with a new unit.)”