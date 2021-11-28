Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar shares PIC with Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt with release date update

Fans are eagerly waiting for any and every update about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie brings back the killer Gully Boy duo Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and is directed by the iconic Karan Johar. Multiple pictures from the shoot have been released till now, giving the fans behind-the-scene glimpses of the anticipated movie. To excite the audience even further, Karan Johar posted a picture with Alia and Ranveer today with a caption that is creating a buzz among netizens. He revealed that the release date of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be announced tomorrow.

Check the post HERE: