Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Neha Dhupia, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora send luck to Ranveer, Alia & KJo

Karan Johar is returning to the director's seat and is doing it in style. The filmmaker will be headlining and starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and shared a sneak peek from the film's prep. On Friday, Karan dropped a video announcing that the film is officially kicking off and the team was flooded with wishes and luck.

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar dropped the video of their film's prep. In the video, the stars featured getting in character with their look tests, rehearsing for dance routines and seemingly shooting for the film's first official look. Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "The day is finally here & I have so many feelings going on in my head but what emerges at the top is - gratitude! As we begin our kahani ka first schedule, seeking all your pyaar & aashirvaad! It’s time to roll! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK."

Abhishek Bachchan wished the filmmaker as he commented, "Break a leg." , Anil Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan dropped love on the video, while Neha Dhupia said, "Karan..All the best."

Zoya Akhtar also wished her Gully Boy actors and KJo as she said, "Have a blast." Whereas, Shanaya Kapoor's mum Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Alll the best karan excited for this!!!" The fans were equally ecstatic about the film officially kicking off.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Alia shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "Too many feels to fit in a caption." And as for her co-star Ranveer Singh, the actor wrote, "Shuru ho gayi hai yeh anokhi kahani of Rocky & Rani. Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath!"

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse of son Jeh's naptime on the beaches of Maldives