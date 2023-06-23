Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt serve perfect entertainer vibes in new PICS

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the family entertainer that marks celebrated director Karan Johar's comeback to filmmaking, is one of the most anticipated upcoming Indian films of 2023. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are appearing as the titular characters Rocky and Rani in the movie, which is now garnering the attention of cine-goers with its stunning teaser. The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani have already kickstarted the initial promotions of the film and recently dropped some lovely stills of the main star cast on social media.

Ranveer, Alia, Dharmendra, and others serve perfect entertainer vibes

The newly released stills of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani feature lead pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, along with legends Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, who play pivotal roles in the film. What caught our eye in the newly released stills from Karan Johar's ambitious project, is the stunning looks of Ranveer and Alia, which are definitely going to set major fashion trends in the country.

The leading lady looks absolutely gorgeous in her stunning chiffon and organza sarees. Alia Bhatt, who is mostly seen in minimal make-up and ornaments in her real life and even in films, has ditched her signature look for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, by going for kohled eyes and heavy silver jewelry. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, looks like a perfect Punjabi Munda in his signature jackets and ear studs.

Check out new stills of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, below:

The seniors including Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, ooze out major nostalgia in the pictures, and their presence confirms that the trio is here to add some old-world charm to Karan Johar's family entertainer. Dharmendra and Azmi's characters look pleasant and romantic and notably share the same piece of red woolen clothing. Jaya Bachchan, on the other hand, looks majestic and set out major negative vibes.

