Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor & others excited for Ranveer & Alia starrer

As Karan Johar announced his next project as Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, here’s how the celebs reacted to the big announcement.

It’s ’s birthday and his fans got one of the biggest surprises today as has announced his next collaboration with the superstar. Yes! The renowned filmmaker is all set to wear the director’s hat once again for his next project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie will feature Ranveer and in the lead along with and Dharmendra. In fact, the filmmaker had made the title announcement lately which has taken the social media by a storm.

Ever since the team has shared the teaser poster Ranveer and Alia starrer, several celebs have taken to social media to share their excitement for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Sara Ali Khan took to the comment section of her Simmba co-star’s post and shared fire emoticons along with clapping hands emoticons. On the other hand, Angad Bedi also shared his excitement and wrote, “Ranveereeehhhhh!!!! Oh tere balle burrrrrah happy budday to you @ranveersingh” along with heart emoticons. Janhvi Kapoor shared the teaser poster on her Instagram Story and wrote, “This is going to be epic!!!” as she emphasised that she is excited about the movie.

This isn’t all. Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan also rooted for the movie. While junior Bachchan shared a hugging face emoticon in the comment section of KJo’s post, Shweta wrote, “Congratulations Kpop!! About time and all the best”. Among the other celebs hailing the project were Neha Dhupia, Kim Sharma, , Maheep Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Kriti Kharbanda, etc.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani here:

Meanwhile, talking about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a source exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Like all Karan Johar directorials, casting plays a key role on this one too and he was clear on having a formidable ensemble on board with actors from across generations. When he narrated the script to Jaya ji, it was an instant yes from her as she loved the character. The film in question is a rooted love story with strong family emotions”.

