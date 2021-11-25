Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra seen on set; Karan reveals Farah still shouts at him.

Karan Johar is returning to the director's seat after ages for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. After releasing the first looks of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the filmmaker has already begun shooting in Delhi. The shoot has been going on for a few weeks now and for the first time we got a glimpse of the senior stars from the sets.

For the unversed, the romantic comedy stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan as well in pivotal roles. Taking to Instagram, designer Manish Malhotra, who is heading the costume division of the film, shared a snap with the two veteran actors. Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra were all smiles for a selfie with Manish.

Meanwhile, Manish also snapped a selfie with Farah Khan Kunder and Karan Johar. Sharing the photo on his IG story, Karan hilariously revealed, "A team that has worked for 27 years together! And nothing has changed! @farahkhankunder is still screaming at both of us!!."

The designer captioned his photo streak, "Selfie Time With all the favourites today .. @aapkadharam @azmishabana18 @farahkhankunder @karanjohar on location #rockyaurranikipremkahani."

While the veteran actors were on set, the lead stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt took a break from their hectic shoot schedule and headed to wind down at AP Dhillon's concert in Gurgaon. Videos from the concert went viral on social media.

