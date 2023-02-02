Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh gets a new release date; Find out

Fans are super excited ever since Karan Johar announced his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. With this film, KJO will be breaking his hiatus of almost 7 years and will be returning to the director’s seat. This film will star Alia Bhatt opposite Ranveer Singh and will also see veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The shooting of the film had wrapped up right before the actress went on her maternity break. Earlier Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was releasing on February 10 but Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the release date of the film has been delayed. Today, Alia took to her Instagram handle to share the new release date of the film. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s release date

Alia Bhatt shared a poster of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and announced the new release date of the film. Now the Ranveer Singh starrer will be releasing on July 28, 2023. Sharing this poster Alia wrote, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.. releasing 28th July 2023.” Earlier in November, Karan Johar had taken to his Instagram account to share a statement regarding the release date of the film. In his note, he mentioned that the film will release in theatres on 28th April 2023. The note read, “After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home- the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my 7th film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions.” But now with the latest post of Alia, the team has announced the new release date of the film. Check out Alia Bhatt’s post: