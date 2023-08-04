Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 7 Shah Rukh Khan references you might have missed in Alia, Ranveer's film

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan have shared a close friendship for the past 30 years. They have worked together in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan. For Student of the Year, SRK had turned co-producer and he made a special appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was released on July 28, is Karan’s first film without Shah Rukh associated with it in some capacity. Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt star in the film as Rocky and Rani. However, King Khan did launch the teaser of the film digitally. Interestingly, the Karan Johar directorial is filled with Shah Rukh Khan’s references. Here are a few of them you might have missed:

1. Shah Rukh’s house Mannat

There is a funny reference to SRK’s residence Mannat in the film. Just before Rocky meets Rani, he parks his red Ferrari right outside her office. The security guard tells him, “Parking basement mein hai (parking is in the basement), to which Rocky replies, “Aur Shah Rukh Mannat mein (and Shah Rukh is in Mannat).”

2. Shah Rukh Khan’s famous Rahul dialogue

In their first meeting, Rocky introduces himself to Rani in signature SRK style by saying, “Rocky naam to suna hoga (you would’ve heard of my name), just like Rahul.”

3. Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL cricket team KKR

In one of his punchlines in the film, Rocky mentions “Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo”, which is the official song of Shah Rukh’s cricket team in IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders.

4. Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain song from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pardes

The famous song from Pardes plays in the background when Rocky meets Rani in secret to surprise her on her birthday. He also says, “Do dil milenge magar chupke chupke (two hearts will meet but in secret).”

5. Tujhe Dekha Toh’s iconic tune from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

In the scene, when Rocky tries to propose to Rani for the first time, he is lying down at a place decorated with artificial crop fields dressed in red sherwani and Tujhe Dekho Toh song can be heard playing in the background.

6. Mention of Shah Rukh Khan’s new movie

When Rani’s mother and Rocky go lingerie shopping, she is busy listing down bra sizes. Rocky misunderstands her and thinks she is talking about seat numbers in a theater. He responds by saying, “Picture dekhne chal rhe ho? SRK ki lagi hai latest (Are you coming to watch a film? SRK’s latest has been released).”

7. Funeral scene from Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

In the funeral scene from K3G, Shah Rukh arrives and keeps his hand on his father's and brother’s arm to perform the last rites, while his wife and in-laws can be seen standing behind on the steps. A similar version of this sequence was created in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

