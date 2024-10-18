Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress recounts being approached for KISSING scene with Dharmendra; recalls taking permission of husband

Karan Johar's directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the leads. The 2023 film is cherished for discussing issues like sexism, patriarchy, and more against the backdrop of a love story. The film also starred veterans like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in crucial roles. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress Sheeba recently recounted being approached for a kissing scene with Dharmendra and how she took her husband's permission for the sequence.

During the latest interview with ABP Entertainment Live, Sheeba reminisced how she was approached to play her part in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

"I think Karan randomly saw me and said, ‘Wow, this is a good option', but they got a bit scared because unhone mujhe approach kiya ke Dharamji ke sath kiss hoga...(The makers approached me to perform a kissing scene with Dharmendra)" Sheeba said.

The actress continued telling the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani makers that she would update them after discussing the role with her husband, filmmaker Akashdeep Sabir.

Sheeba nodded for the role after her husband Akashdeep encouraged her to play the character in Karan Johar's directorial. Quoting her hubby, the actress shared that he told her it is a "fun little thing" and won't look ugly or something that the audience can't watch with kids.

Advertisement

Sheeba further revealed that while the kiss didn't happen, Dharmendra gave her a "sweet little peck" on her cheek. She called her scene a "cute guest appearance" in the 2023 film.

The senior actress also praised legendary actor Dharmendra by saying that he is a gentleman. She added that he is quite sweet and has amazing energy.

Sheeba has worked with Salman Khan in his 1992 film, Suryavanshi. Her other movies include Kaalia (1997), Pyar Ka Rog (1994), and Hum Hain Kamaal Ke (1993).

In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh essayed the role of Rocky Randhawa who belongs to the Punjabi household. Alia Bhatt was cast as Rani Chatterjee, a Bengali news anchor. Dharmendra played the role of Rocky's grandfather in the 2023 film. Shabana was Rani's grandmother in Johar's directorial.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turns 1: Alia Bhatt shares special post; Karan Johar sends love to her, Ranveer Singh ‘from last life’