Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh 'switch' characters in hilarious new video

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which triumphed at the domestic box office and achieved blockbuster status overseas, had its theatrical release on July 28. The film endeared itself to audiences through the captivating chemistry of the lead pair, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, an impressive ensemble cast, compelling dialogues, evocative emotions, mesmerizing music, and much more.

The story of the film revolves around Rocky and Rani, who fall in love and decide to 'switch' their homes to live with each other's families, aiming to win their approval for their marriage. In line with this captivating narrative, Ranveer and Alia starred in a new promotional video for the movie's OTT release.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt announce Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s OTT release with a ‘switch’

In a humorous new promotional video, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have unveiled the digital release of their movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in a unique and entertaining manner. Following along the lines of the film's plot, they decided to switch their characters for this promo.

In the video, the playful banter begins with Ranveer suggesting, "Why don't we switch?" Alia responds, "Random cheezein kyu suggest karta hai? You be Rani, I'll be Rocky. Oh my god, that's genius. It's a switch." They then hilariously emulate each other's characters, with Alia adopting Rocky's style while Ranveer takes on Rani's persona. Alia, in her best Rocky impression, says, "Hey babes. Rani Chatterjee, this side. Aap toh mujhe full checkout maar re ho." Ranveer replies, "I'm sorry, I didn't mean to objectify you," reimagining their memorable meeting scene with a twist. Alia continues to passionately discuss the film, and Ranveer interrupts her by saying, "Ahh tu kabhi kisi aur ko baat kyu nahi karne deti hai, chup karrr." They conclude with Ranveer saying, "Khela Hobe," while Alia signs off with, "Bye babes."

About Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani boasts an impressive cast, including Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. It is a quintessential Bollywood movie helmed by director Karan Johar. As for the exciting news, fans can now enjoy the film on Amazon Prime Video without any additional cost.

